Get out your rakes and trash bags and help out some seniors in need.

The 21st annual Rake Up Pueblo put on by the Senior Resource Development Agency is slated for Saturday at 9 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the SRDA building, 230 N. Union Ave. and will be provided with a free breakfast and a T-shirt.

Rake Up Pueblo is a one-day event where seniors in the city who are physically or financially not able to rake leaves off their properties are given a free service by volunteers who will do the work for them, put the leaves in bags and remove them. The yards of the seniors also are cleaned up by the volunteers.

"It's kind of an inter-generational volunteer activity where we get a lot of young people that are able to interact and provide community service to the aging population in our community," said Steve Nawrocki, the SRDA executive director. "It's really been well-received because we've been able for all these years to continue the program and never have a shortage of volunteers. Even within the volunteer group it's inter-generational in terms of kids working with adults going out and serving the community. Plus, it gives an opportunity for seniors who don't have anyone to help clean up their yards to be able to see that there is actually people who care about them."

Hordes of volunteers typically participate in the event and give back to the community.

Nawrocki said he anticipates about 120 yards will get raked and cleaned up during this year's event.

The yards that are chosen for cleanup are selected based on contact with individuals SRDA serves throughout the year.

Anyone still wishing to volunteer for the event may call 553-3446.

