After a couple of days of warm weather, prepare to bundle up and brave the snow and rain if the forecast for today and Thursday holds true.

Highs on both days are predicted to stay in the upper 30s, with a slight chance of rain during the afternoon and evening. Meteorologist Mike Nosko said that the best chance for rain likely will come after midnight on Wednesday. The chance for rain Wednesday afternoon is at 30%, and according to Nosko, the amount of precipitation isn't expected to be major.

“The best chance of snow is coming on Thursday and then letting up, it looks like around Thursday evening,” Nosko said.

He went on to add that the amount of snowfall could reach up to around an inch by Thursday evening, with the possibility of another half an inch to an inch of snowfall Thursday night.

If the chance of cold and snowy weather has you feeling a bit blue, have no fear because things should warm back up around Friday. Nosko said that temperatures should jump up back into the 50s and 60s by weeks end.

For more information about the weather and future forecasts, you can visit weather.gov to learn more.

jconlan@ljtdmail.com