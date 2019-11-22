Swink High School senior Brooklyn Mueller received a high honor earlier this month as the Heisman Trophy Trust announced that she was that organization's 2019 School Winner Award in recognition of outstanding achievements in academics, athletics and community service.

"It was really good," Mueller said. "I liked having the honor of it. It's a big thing. I'm pretty proud of it."

Mueller was one of Swink's top volleyball players this season, leading the Lady Lions to a 16-9 record and they were 11-2 in the Santa Fe League, which tied for the best record in the conference.

"It was my fourth year of playing volleyball for Swink," Mueller said. "It's been really good. We had a great season, which sadly ended at regionals."

In addition to volleyball, Mueller is on the Swink track and field team.

"I jump and I'm in some relays," she said.

Mueller is looking to continue her education following her graduation from Swink. In fact, she's been accepted by three institutions of higher learning.

"I've been accepted by Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Colorado State University-Pueblo and Lamar Community College," Mueller said.

Mueller said that she would like to play volleyball at the next level.

"I'd love to play college volleyball," she said.

Mueller has also her career plans following college.

"I'd like to be a forensic scientist during criminology," Mueller said.

