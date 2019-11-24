Officers of the La Junta Police Department undertook a classic winter challenge in the name of Sangre De Cristo Hospice: No Shave November.



The department donated $175 to the local hospice in support and appreciation of the services they provide.



"They are donating to our organization for their No Shave November," said Kimberly Morlan of Sangre De Cristo Hospice. "They support Sangre De Cristo Hospice just like we support them with Police in the Park. It was just really nice they were able to think about us."



"All the donations we take, of course, stay right here in the Valley. We help people regardless of their ability to pay and we just really appreciate the support of the police department."



The rules for No Shave November are simple: Starting Nov. 1, one cannot shave their facial hair until the month has ended.



Some officers had more success than others. Lieutenant Mitch Zgorzynski and Todd Quick were nearly tied for "beardage," while John McMillan admitted he was forced to shave early after his growing beard kept getting caught in his gear.



Boasting the most bountiful beard was Anthony Avila.



Sangre De Cristo Hospice's Kathryn Bickel said about the donation, "It's really important. Like (Morlan) said, because we are a non-profit organization, we help patients regardless of inability to pay. It's important that these proceeds help for that care, for our patients. Regardless of the type of insurance they have, they get the same exact care as anyone else."