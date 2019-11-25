As one of The McClelland School's four foundational virtues is "family and community," students were tasked with creating projects centered around the Pueblo community, using recyclable materials.



The work was part of the "Living Green in our Community" unit of study.



The third and fourth graders researched local historical landmarks, including buildings and events, and then recreated them with recyclables.



For students in kindergarten through the second grade, the focus was on Pueblo's various types of communities, such as farming, urban and suburban.



The youngest children, preschoolers and pre-kindergarteners, investigated support systems through visits to public service agencies like the Pueblo police station.



The unit of study culminated with a presentation of the projects, and an oral summary of what each represents, before fellow students, faculty and parents.