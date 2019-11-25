The top vocalists from Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70 middle and high schools combined their talents for the annual Pueblo All City Middle and High School Choirs showcase.

Through a competitive audition process, students were judged on their knowledge and understanding of expression, creation, theory, and aesthetic valuation of music.

Following individual and group rehearsals, students were given the opportunity to spend a day working under professional guest conductors prior to the performance.



Working with Jill Burleson Burgett, a professor of choral music at the University of Northern Colorado, middle school students collaborated for a five-song set.

Also performing five songs, high schoolers took their cues from Juan Manuel Hernandez-Morales, a professor of choral music at the Industrial University of Santander in Bucamaranga, Columbia.

Middle school students from Corwin International Magnet School, Craver Middle School, Heaton Middle School, Liberty Point International, Pleasant View Middle School, Pueblo Academy of Arts, Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences, Risley International Academy of Innovation and Vineland Middle School took part.

The participating high schools were Centennial, East, South, Pueblo County, Pueblo West and Swallows Charter Academy.