House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., today introduced a continuing resolution to extend federal government funding through December 20 and keep the government open after the current stopgap funding law expires this week.

The current continuing resolution runs out Thursday. The House has no votes scheduled Friday, which means the CR vote is likely on Thursday.

“With a government shutdown deadline just days away, this continuing resolution is necessary to keep government open as we work towards completing the appropriations process,” said Lowey. “I am particularly proud that we are assuring full funding for a fair and accurate Census and ensuring our servicemembers receive a 3.1% pay raise. I look forward to passing this legislation and getting it signed into law.”

Senate Appropriations Committee ranking member Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said, “This is a welcome development and will allow us to continue our bipartisan and bicameral negotiations on the fiscal year 2020 appropriations process."

Earlier today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that “riders had crept” into the process, putting Congress behind schedule on appropriations, and that talks between the House and Senate on allocations of funding needed to continue.

Noting that the Senate cannot originate funding bills, McConnell said, “So this is what we need, a C.R. as clean as possible through December 20 to enable more progress on appropriations before the end of this year. A clean C.R. on December 20 would pass the Senate and the White House has indicated [President Donald] Trump would sign it.”

McConnell concluded, “This is our opportunity to get a bipartisan process back on track. First with bipartisan, bicameral cooperation we can safely fund the government through mid-December so talks can continue. And then with more cooperation, we can reach agreement on allocations and pass as many of the 12 appropriations bills as possible before the end of the year.”