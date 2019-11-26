Wednesday will be an excellent day for bargain-shoppers; not the best day for newspaper carriers.

In what has become an annual tradition, The Pueblo Chieftain will publish a special Thanksgiving edition a day early. It will be stuffed with literally inches of special deals offered by our advertisers, kicking off what used to be called Black Friday. The reality, though, is that many retailers begin their great sales before Friday, so the Chieftain feels it's important to get those ads to you as soon as possible.

So, about 4 p.m. Wednesday, you'll be able to visit newsstands everywhere the Chieftain is sold and for $4, pick up the special edition. That might be the best bargain of the season, as the special edition will feature literally many thousands of dollars in shopping savings.

Because of the special edition, you will not receive a paper on Thursday as you'll be receiving it a day early.

If you're a regular subscriber, you'll receive the special edition later in the evening, as soon as our heavily laden carriers can get them to you.

Of if you just can't wait ... Four o'clock might be your magic hour.

And from all of us at the Chieftain and on behalf of all of our wonderful advertisers, we wish you and yours a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving.