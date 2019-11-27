Decorative trees and wreaths with themes ranging from “The Wizard of Oz” to “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be available for silent auction on Dec. 5 with the proceeds going to a charitable cause.

The Latino Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Pueblo County’s Festival of Trees at the Pueblo Union Depot will start at 5 p.m. and is open to the public with an admission fee of $10. Roughly 50 holiday wreaths and trees will be decorated by local business to raise funds for United Way of Pueblo County partner agencies.

“A portion of the proceeds benefits United Way of Pueblo County as well as the Latino Chamber of Commerce,” said Bianca Hicks, director of marketing for United Way of Pueblo County. “The portion of proceeds we receive helps to make an impact right here in Pueblo County, supporting our work to help fund more than 25 nonprofits and over 50 health and human service programs.”

Past auction entrees have included handmade trees, 3D-printed ornaments and trees adorned with gift certificates, according to Dennis Lowry, special events coordinator for the Latino Chamber of Commerce.

“Sometimes I don’t know until the morning when they bring them over, what they’re actually going to do with it,” he said.

Lowry said local businesses looking to enter a tree or wreath in the silent auction must contact the Latino Chamber’s offices by Monday. For the public, complimentary beer tickets and a taco bar are included with admission. Entertainment for the night will include Christmas Carolers and “The Party People.”

“This is our eighth annual, so it kind of started as a little side event and now it has just grown really big,” Lowry said. “We get a big crowd for them. We usually have a couple hundred people at the event.”

