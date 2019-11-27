The Pueblo West High School boys basketball team won’t have just one leader on the court this season.

Instead, the Cyclones will rely on its entire senior class to guide the team through the 2019-2020 campaign.

“Our senior class has a nice mix of guys who bring something different to the table, whether it’s verbally or by example,” said Cyclones second-year head coach Ty Trahern. “I feel that we don’t have just one leader.”

Pueblo West went 19-5 overall and 10-0 in South-Central League play a season ago, losing to Sierra in the first round of the class 4A state playoffs.

This year, West’s last in 4A before moving up to 5A in 2020, will mark a challenging one in league play.

Though likely a favorite as defending league champs, the S-CL is potentially wide-open for the taking.

“All of the teams in the S-CL pose a challenge,” Trahern said. “Each team is well coached and their guys play extremely hard. Every night has a rivalry game type of atmosphere so anyone can come out with a win at any time.”

The Cyclones will rely on senior point guard Taylor Harris, senior guard Jimmy Wardle; senior Zach Reid and sophomore center/forward Makai Funaki.

Harris averaged 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the team last season. Along with his continued improvement, Trahern said he’ll look for the team as a whole to continue to grow and mesh.

“We want to continue to move forward and improve every day,” he said. “The kids continue to work hard to improve their skills but to also continued to learn the system.”

Consistency will prove to be a key for the Cyclones during the season.

Trahern said that he hopes the team will improve in both its half-court defense and offensive rebounding.

Most of all, Trahern said he wants his team to focus on playing at the same level each night.

“My hopes are that our team improves on being consistent on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “We want to make our opponents play our style and pace every game. Every season is a marathon, but we just want to have a consistent approach and hopefully be in the right mix of things at the end.”

Looking to help add to the team’s consistency will be senior guard Marcus Luna, senior Ben Riley; senior Nicolas Hanenberg and Xavier Hatch.

While Trahern wants to win, his ultimate goal for his team this season is to improve and play cohesively, he said.

“Obviously you want to win as many games as you can, but for me I look at team and individual improvement from start to finish,” Trahern said. “We look for our players to hold each other accountable and come together to achieve their common goal.”

Basketball season tips off at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 when Pueblo West travels to Sand Creek.

