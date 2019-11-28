Long before the doors of the First Presbyterian Church opened, a mass of visitors, bundled up against the chilly temperatures, had formed.

Tired, deep lined faces, with eyes unable to hide the despair that accompanies hopelessness.

"Sir, can you please help us?"

It was an urgent plea that shattered the stillness of the morning.

"Can you please let everyone in Pueblo know about the homeless?"

Tishina Brennan was first to step forward.

"I was at the Johnson Home before it closed," she began. "What happens when the warming shelter closes? We all can't stay on Fourth Street. All my friends, all the people that are here: what we need is affordable housing of some sort.

"Why can't the city change the empty buildings into places for us?"

"Right now," William Eggert continued, "we're staying in a shelter with four concrete walls, everybody's laying on the ground, there's no hot water, no showers. We have to go on a bus and wait for hours to take a shower. It's almost deplorable.

"People always come in to give us clothes and stuff, but what the people need is hope."

And then more voices joined in.

"I have a metal plate and a messed up back," a woman called out. "I can't work and on the income I do get, I can't afford a place of my own. What are we supposed to do?"

"It's kinda hard to find work when we smell like campfire and can't take showers daily," interjected another woman.

Inside the church, a circle of volunteers 40 strong bowed their heads as Associate Pastor Charles Johnson Kelly offered a supplication.

"Gracious God, we ask that your spirit bless everyone who comes through these doors," he prayed. "Let them know that you love them, no matter what they've done or who they are.

"And help us to show that love to all who come through these doors."

After a year's absence, the communal tradition of a Thanksgiving meal returned to Pueblo.

Through a partnership encompassing Steel City Supporters, Everybody Counts, the First Presbyterian Church, and a body of business and individual donors, the expression of charity saw the first wave of visitors — as many as 100 men, women and children — served a freshly cooked meal of turkey with stuffing; potatoes, corn and green beans; rolls and salad; and for dessert, an array of pies.

It was, according to Daniel Lynne of Steel City Supporters, a true community effort.

"A lot of people came together to make this happen," Lynne said. "Schusters donated all the rolls and pies and A’viands cooked our 50 turkeys. Applebees provided the food prep and salad, and Gobins the mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy.

"United Way gave us a grant, as did the Pueblo Democrats, and Southern Colorado Equality Alliance."

Coco Robinson, along with Lynne the heart of Steel City Supporters, approached church leaders with a request that the historic 10th Street building serve as the new home for both the Thanksgiving and Christmas Day community meals.

"We wholeheartedly said 'yes,'" noted Sally Kilpatrick, a church deacon. "We are a mission-based church, with a heart for the homeless. And I think this should be a mission for all churches, especially Downtown churches — because that's where the homeless are. You can't shuttle them out to other places."

Thanks to a high spirited team of volunteers serving as greeters, table hosts and servers, the mood inside the dining room was one of warmness and welcome.

A far cry from the anguish expressed on the church steps just minutes before.

Every guest was accepted as an old friend, with every accommodation made to ensure that at least for a moment or two, those untold, unseen burdens would vanish in a reassuring mist of compassion and empathy.

"Of course, we want to give them a hot meal," said Mark Griego of Everybody Counts, a long-running homeless outreach. "But we also want them to know they are loved and cared for: that they are somebody and they are valuable, no matter what their social status is."

With volunteers looking after every need, most guests dined in silence, relishing the tastiness of the copious amounts of food served.

Although unspoken, an obvious air of gratitude — bolstered by the opportunity to pray with church leaders — permeated the dining room.

"This is the kind of hope we need," Eggert said. "That's why I'm here today."

"This shows us something," added Brennan.

Her eyes on the festively decorated tables filled with still bundled up patrons, Robinson seemed to be in a contemplative mood.

"As I look around, it doesn't look like anyone is worried about anything right about now," she said. "When you're standing outside and it's 20 degrees, it's a little different. But when you get in here and you're around people — and you can feel the love — all that gets put on the back burner for a minute."

On Troy Avenue, a community meal tradition with origins in a couple's home was expected to serve 1,000 over the course of two hours.

Some 20 years ago, Frank and Jean Bonetta began offering a Thanksgiving meal for family and friends. Before long, their generosity outstripped space in which to express it.

Taking advantage of an offer expressed by Steve Chavez, lead pastor at Praise Assembly, the Bonettas transitioned the meal into the expansive church five years ago.

On Thursday, the Bonettas and Chavez welcomed a constant flow of patrons, from those without a home to young working families to new arrivals to the city.

It was a joyous scene that personified Praise Assembly's promise that "hope grows here."

"Our line started before we opened the doors at one o'clock," Chavez said. "And we've been full all day long. But it's not only nourishment for the body. Yes, we need food for fuel, but as Christians, we know that God has something far greater than that to get us through every day.

"And that's Jesus. You get that and you get everything."

The explosion of holiday benevolence that sprung from a simple act of charity overwhelmed Frank Bonetta, who struggled to find words as tears ran down his face.

"I can't really imagine what's going on here," he said. "All I know is that God has found a way for me to serve the community. And I love it. Pastor Steve, my wife, my staff of 150 volunteers, City Cab — who pick up and take people back at no charge — and all my friends here have stepped behind me to keep this going.

"I tear up because I see the glory of God working here."

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia