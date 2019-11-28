There is no shortage of Christmas lights in Downtown Pueblo as the holiday season rolls around.



The Pueblo County Courthouse, elected officials and employees held their annual Courthouse Lighting Ceremony earlier this month. As a tribute to veterans and service members, the ceremony featured first responders and military vehicles in front of the courthouse leading up to the lighting of 5,000 LED lights and a fireworks show.



“We thought the theme was appropriate because Pueblo is the ‘Home of Heroes,” said Adam Uhernik, public information officer for Pueblo County government. “Our military deserve special recognition for all of the sacrifices they make to protect our freedoms here at home.”



The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo will hold its Holiday Lighting Extravaganza at 5 p.m. Friday. Starting about 5:15 p.m., Santa Claus and guard dogs from Sit Means Sit will make a “grand entrance” carrying the 95.5 KPHT Jingle Bell Rock, according to Crystal Estrada, director of recreation and entertainment at the Riverwalk.



The lighting also will feature choir performances, holiday boat rides and a fireworks finale, according to Estrada.



The Rosemount Museum has gotten into the holiday spirit with more than 23,000 lights in and around the museum, according to Executive Director Deb Darrow. The museum’s “Victorian Christmas Village” is back and this year’s “Family-Decorated Dining Room” features an East Asian twist.



Maylan Thatcher-White, wife of Mahlon Thatcher-White, has been decorating the mansion’s dining room with decorative urns, lanterns, ivory carved boxes, oriental screens and other artifacts from her husband’s grandfather's and great-grandfather’s collections. In the Victorian era, East Asian artifacts often were collected as status symbols, according to Darrow.



