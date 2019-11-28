An 18-year-old man and three juveniles are in custody in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store early Thursday.

At 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a South Prairie Avenue convenience store on a report of an armed robbery. Two males, described by a clerk as Hispanic and in their late teens to early 20s, entered the store. One of the suspects pulled a pistol and struck a clerk in the head with the weapon.

About an hour later, Officer Jon Vicars was in the area of Fourth Street and Troy Avenue when he saw male parties pushing a pickup — the suspect vehicle from the strong armed robbery of the convenience store.

Once other officers arrived, the quartet — three juveniles and Sabino E. Valles, 18 — was taken into custody. Two of the juveniles are the suspected robbers, and one of the juveniles had a no-bond warrant for burglary.

Valles was arrested on failure to appear and fugitive of justice warrants, and on suspicion of criminal impersonation.

The parents of the juveniles were notified, with the young suspects transported to the Pueblo Municipal Justice Center.

The pickup was towed in anticipation of application for a search warrant.

Charter bus crash with injuries

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a Thanksgiving Day charter bus crash that resulted in serious bodily injuries to several passengers.

At approximately 5:38 a.m., a white 2017 Vanhool charter bus driven by Alberto Torres, 53, was northbound on Interstate 25 near milepost 44.8 in Huerfano County. The driver lost control on the icy road, which resulted in the bus rotating clockwise, running off the right side of the road and rolling one half time.



In all, the bus was carrying 49 people, with occupants ranging in age from four to 83. Injuries to the passengers ranged from minor to life threatening.



Excessive speed for the roadway conditions is being considered a factor in the crash, and Torres was charged with careless driving caused bodily injury.

Burglary

A 27-year-old Pueblo man with a felony warrant may be facing charges of second degree burglary after forcing his way into his mother's home.

In the 400 block of Troy Avenue Wednesday, the victim told police she heard a knock at the door. Believing it to be a neighbor, she cracked the door to see that her son was the one knocking. After attempting to close the door, the victim was pushed back onto her bed by the suspect, who later fled.

Arrests

Ryan B. Robinson, 64, of the 600 block of South Prairie Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on a contempt of court warrant, and booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Ambrosia R. Gallegos, 21, of the 1300 block of East 19th Street, was arrested Tuesday on two failure to appear warrants, and booked into jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Alfonso E. Salas, 45, of the 1100 block of Ruppel Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Additional count is driving under revocation. He was booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Valerie C. Baca, 40, of the 1700 block of Oakshire Lane, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond warrant for the unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Christopher R. Montoya, 35, of the 1800 block of East Eighth Street, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond parole hold warrant.

Ronnie N. Martinez Jr. 36, of the 1700 block of West 19th Street, was arrested Tuesday on a failure to appear warrant, and booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Oel Garcia-Gonzalez, 27, of the 2400 block of Seventh Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of marijuana cultivation-more than 30 plants and unlawful possession of marijuana concentrate with intent to distribute, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Addiel Sanchez-Diaz, 23, no specified address, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of marijuana cultivation-more than 30 plants and unlawful possession of marijuana concentrate with intent to distribute, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Luther L. Smith, 21, of Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second degree burglary, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Jeremy D. Vidana, 32, of the 2000 block of Elmwood Lane, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of criminal mischief, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Richard A. Haynes, 54, of South Camino de Bravo in Pueblo West, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second degree assault, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Gary R. Clement, 59, of the 1600 block of Scranton Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, complicity to commit crime, and special offender, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Janette Montoya, 46, of Tulane Street, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and special offender, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Michael J. Spurlock, 50, of the 1600 block of Scranton Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and special offender, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance. He also had a failure to appear warrant.

Junior R. Alfaro, 32, of the 1000 block of West 15th Street, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of criminal impersonation. He also was placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Celisa M. Romero, 46, of Tulane Street, was arrested Wednesday on a failure to appear warrant, and booked into jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. She also had four contempt of court warrants.

Laura K. Tovar, 33, of the 2600 block of Sitter Place, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Angelique M. Lucero, 29, of the 400 block of Troy Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first degree criminal trespass, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Benjamin L. Cano, 30, of the 1700 block of Henry Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Julie A. Ortiz, 48, of the 2400 block of Alma Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of identity theft, the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and first degree introduction of contraband, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Cephia D. Pacheco, 18, of the 1700 block of East Ash Street, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Ramon J. Arellano, 35, of the 1500 block of Cypress Street, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first degree criminal trespass, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Angelo A. Mares-Ovalle, 18, no specified address, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first degree criminal trespass and on two failure to appear warrants, and booked into jail in lieu of $22,500 total bail.

