No matter how nice the neighborhood, anyone can be the victim of a crime.

So says Sgt. Franklyn Ortega, spokesman for the Pueblo Police Department.

“Thieves work wherever they think there are opportunities,” Ortega said. “They’re all over the place. Sometimes even more so in the nicer neighborhoods than in the poor neighborhoods because there’s better stuff to steal.”

Reducing theft and other crimes boils down to reducing opportunity. This includes “simple” precautions such as closing gates and using a padlock to lock a shed, according to Ortega.

“There are some criminals if they know you got good stuff in there, they’ll go the extra mile and break the lock ... but that’s more risk for them,” Ortega said. “They prefer just to walk into a place and walk out with stuff instead of going through the effort of making noise, possibly getting caught, breaking locks and all that other stuff.”

Neighbors who are aware of their surroundings and willing to report suspicious behavior also may prove to be beneficial in reducing the amount of crime in a neighborhood.

“You don’t necessarily need to have a neighborhood watch,” Ortega said. “If you have neighbors that look out for you and you look out for your neighbors, that’s a force multiplier and it really works too … People are questioning, ‘Why is this guy here? Why is he in my neighbors yard, etc.'”

