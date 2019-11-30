Theft of running motor vehicles or “puffer cars” was the focal point of “Puffer Week,” the Pueblo Police Department’s social media campaign starting in late January 2019.

The department plans to continue similar public safety campaigns, according to Sgt. Franklyn Ortega, spokesman for the department.

“Sometimes the things that we put out there are kind of common sense and sometimes they’re not,” Ortega said. “We have to do something; it’s better than not doing anything. Even the few people that would look at a post that we make, that’s 1% that we didn’t reach before. We look at it as a good thing for us.”

The department's campaigns on Facebook and Twitter generally have been successful according to Ortega. Social media posts searching for wanted street criminals through the Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force have about a 93% success rate.

“I think we only have two people left in 2018 that are on Safe Streets,” Ortega said. “Once we get them, that will 100 percent on 2018 and honestly, that would help our overall number too.”

“What’s in your trunk?” a video posted by the department on Sept. 20 of this year featured playful jabs at Hatch, N.M., chile and a safety message leading into the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival. The video caught the attention of media outlets in Albuquerque, further demonstrating the police department's growing reach on social media.

“We always add some kind of safety aspect to them because we’re not an entertainment company; we’re a public safety company,” Ortega said. “We always kind of try to do both, but at the same time, we want people to see us in a different light because generally speaking, when you interact with the police, it’s a bad situation.”

Though the department currently is active on Facebook and Twitter, it is open to utilizing other social media outlets.

"We’re looking at possibly adding some additional social media sites," Ortega said. We want to make sure that we don’t lose what we have now because we’re doing pretty good on Facebook."

