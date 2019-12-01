The Pueblo Police Department said “puffing” or leaving your car running while unattended has increased a little this year from last year, but there were zero cases reported in the entire month of October.

“It’s getting a little bit better than it was in the past. But if we have zero, that is the best number we can get,” said Pueblo Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega.

Thieves look for the so-called puffer cars because they’re easy targets, Ortega said.

There have been 44 cases of puffing since January. In 2018, there were a total of 37 cases. In 2017, there were 26 cases of puffing reported.

In October of 2018 and this year, there were no reports of puffing incidents, according to police records. In 2017 during the same month, there were two reports.

“October is kind of the month where it is colder. This year, there were a couple of real cold days, so we were happy that there were no incidents of puffing,” Ortega said. “That’s a significant thing for us.”

Over the past three years, the month of January seems to be the highest level of cases reported with 14 cases in 2018 and 2019, and six cases in 2017.

There were an additional 14 cases of puffing reported in February this year as well. Five cases have been reported this November. Five cases also were reported in the same month in 2018 and 2017.

Ortega said the numbers have been higher in the past.

“I think public awareness and people not doing it have helped us reduce those numbers immensely over the past three years. And that’s what we are striving for,” Ortega said.

The average time from steal to recovery is seven day, 3 hours and 42 minutes.

“This does not include the vehicles that have never been recovered,” Ortega said.

Ortega said the department gets the word out through The Pueblo Chieftain and its media partners, as well as social media.

He said the Denver Police Department also releases stats in an effort to reduce puffing.

Ortega said puffing in the cold wintry months can keep you warm, but the practice has unintended consequences.

“It’s one of the easiest ways to steal a car,” Ortega said.

Ortega said puffing helps additional crimes to be committed. He said a lot of the cars stolen through puffing are used in other crimes.

“Most of the time when people steal a car, it is involved in additional crimes. It’s something that can be preventable."

Car thieves in puffing incidents also use the stolen vehicles for joyriding, Ortega said.

“They are walking in the cold and they get in a nice warm car and drive it until they run out of gas and just leave it wherever,” Ortega said.

“We have a good clearance rate of recovering stolen vehicles and I think that is due to the circumstances of them being stolen for joyriding or committing other crimes and then just abandoning the vehicles.”

Ortega said in the past the department was seeing a problem with stolen cars being taken to chop shops where vehicles were taken apart and thieves were selling the parts.

“Our property detectives have done a really good job of busting up some of those chop shops. So at this point in time, it’s more of joyriding and committing other crimes with the vehicles,” Ortega said.

Those who are caught leaving their car running while unattended can face getting a ticket, but Ortega said the department tries to avoid that.

“We try to do things with education,” Ortega said.

The police department recently received a grant that allows officers to provide an anti-steering device for people to add to their steering wheels when the vehicle is not in use.

“At one time, we had a really big problem with Hondas, where thieves could use a shaved key and open any of them and drive off with them,” Ortega said.

“I think we are starting to get a handle on that too, with vehicle owners changing locks on their doors and the ignition.”

Puffing your car is illegal in Colorado, with the one exception being vehicles that can be remotely started. However, drivers must keep the keyless-start fob far enough away from the car that the vehicle can’t be moved.

Legislation approved in 2016 allows people with automatic and remote starters to warm up their unattended cars, but Ortega says that won’t prevent a thief from breaking a window thinking they can drive the car away.

“I don’t use mine. I don’t like my vehicle running and the possibility of somebody damaging my vehicle to take off in it. They obviously won’t be able to take off in it, but I’d still have a broken window,” Ortega said.

“I don’t use my system personally, but that is something you can legally do. It’s authorized."

Sometimes, patrol officers leave their police cruisers running when they arrive at a crime or emergency scene.

“That’s something we frown upon. actually. It’s something we shouldn’t be doing. But with that being said, a lot of times the situations that we are dealing with are high energy and high adrenaline and sometimes they (officers) forget to take the key with them and turn off the vehicle,” Ortega said.

The Tahoe SUVs the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office recently purchased come equipped with a new idle management technology called the Grip System that is expected to save the county hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel costs over the years and cut down on carbon emissions. The sheriff’s office is the first agency in the state to implement the technology in its vehicles.

It basically will turn the vehicles into a hybrid system so to speak, because it’s going to utilize the vehicle’s batteries and it’s going to start and stop the engine as needed to maintain cabin temperature and battery voltage.

Ortega said puffing boils down to comfort or security.

“Ideally, you’d have a garage and your vehicle wouldn’t be cold, but not everybody has a garage,” Ortega said.

“It’s a choice. Do you want to have security or do you want to have comfort?”

Tips for preventing auto theft

• Never leave your car running unattended.

• In cold weather, warm up with your car: grab a hot cup of coffee, gloves and a blanket. It shouldn’t take long – most cars don’t need to idle for more than 1-2 minutes.

• Park in an enclosed garage whenever possible.

• Use a remote start if you have one, but make sure the doors are locked and the keyless-start fob is far enough away that the vehicle can’t be moved.

• Lock your doors every single time.

• Always park in well-lit areas.

• Invest in anti-theft technology (i.e., alarm system, Club, etc.).

(Provided by Coloradans Against Auto Theft).