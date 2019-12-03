Get prepared for the next storm by dropping by to check out a few of the Fowler Public Library's latest titles.

They include "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich, "Night Fire" by Michael Connelly, and the "19th Christmas" by James Patterson. Also worth a look are our local authors: Jim Keen’s "Warrior Spirit", "The History of Lancetilla Botanical Garden, Honduras" by Donald Hazlett, "Gideon’s Call" by Peter Leavell, and "Crossing the Minefield One Widow’s Journey" by Melinda Richarz Lyons.

All elementary age kids can get ready for the upcoming holiday by attending the library's after-school program.

At 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5, you can make your own gingerbread house. The library also will have games and, of course, a snack for your trip home.

As seen on the library's Facebook page, it’s not too late to hang a leaf on the library's “tree of thanks.” Just stop in and let the library know what your favorite book is and you can add it to the library's collection of favorite authors. Like the library on Facebook for more information about next month’s activities.

Coffee hour is open to all young and young at heart. The next one will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 11.

We will be closed to celebrate Thanksgiving and Nov. 29, but open regular hours noon-6 p.m. Saturday. From everyone at the Fowler Public Library, have a blessed Thanksgiving.