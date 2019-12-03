Pueblo Community College inducted one person and three organizations into its President’s Circle Tuesday during a ceremony on campus.

Barbara Summer Lynch, NextEra Energy Resources, Xcel Energy and the Xcel Energy Foundation were inducted during the PCC Foundation’s annual Donor Reception in the PCC Ballroom

The PCC President’s Circle recognizes people and organizations that have made significant contributions to PCC and the PCC Foundation.

Lynch was an active member of the advisory board for PCC’s Southwest Campuses in Durango and Mancos/Cortez from 2013 until she died in 2016.

“Barbara realized the importance of scholarship opportunities for students in need of funding to pursue their higher educational aspirations,” said Theresa Dudley, president of the PCC Foundation.

“Thanks to her generosity, thousands of PCC Southwest students will have the opportunity to obtain degrees and become viable members of their communities.”

Lynch graduated from Nolan Catholic High School in 1962 and attended St. Mary's Dominican College in New Orleans where she completed her bachelor's degree. She then went on to complete her master's degree in art and a Ph.D. in philosophy at the University of Illinois.

Lynch did missionary work in Chile and the Belgian Congo before she began her career as a contractor/editor researching and writing grants for the federal government in Washington, D.C. Following her career she retired in Durango.

Prior to her death, Lynch established the Barbara S. Lynch Endowed Scholarship Fund through the PCC Foundation to support PCC Southwest students.

NextEra Energy Resources announced a partnership with PCC in 2018 to build a solar learning lab on the Pueblo campus and establish a renewable energy program. The program – which was recently completed and unveiled – will enable students to become skilled in the rapidly evolving renewable energy industry. NextEra is North America’s largest generator of wind and solar energy. The company has multiple projects in Colorado and is developing solar energy facilities in the Pueblo area.

“The development of an on-site solar learning lab is an invaluable asset as we work to reskill and upskill our workforce in the realm of renewable energy,” said PCC President Patty Erjavec. “The learning lab is a tremendous gift and NextEra Energy is a wonderful corporate partner.”

Xcel Energy and the Xcel Energy Foundation have recently awarded a $50,000 grant to PCC to fund a solar lab faculty position and $20,000 to enhance the College’s STEM programming.

Xcel’s Colorado Energy Plan calls for significant investment in solar and energy storage in Pueblo County. Their investment in PCC’s solar and STEM programs will enhance the advancement of educational programming for many years to come.

“Xcel Energy is an outstanding community partner who is committed to sustainable renewable energy as an alternative to the use of coal,” Erjavec said.

“PCC is especially proud to provide the new skills to our students which are necessary for this transition.”

In addition to the President Circle Inductees, the PCC Foundation awarded emeritus status to two of its retiring board of director members. Barbara Fortino and Paul Willumstad were recognized for their many years of service to both PCCF and PCC.

