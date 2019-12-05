The Bent County Early Learning Center has had a busy month! We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the City of Las Animas, Light & Power of Las Animas and Hormel Foods for supporting our work this month.

Research has proved that learning and mental development begins immediately after birth. During the first three years of a child's life, essential brain and neural development occurs. Therefore, children who receive education before kindergarten benefit greatly from that experience.

Without the support of our community we wouldn’t be able to help educate tomorrow's future! The Bent County Early Learning Center feels blessed to be part of this amazing community. Las Animas School District, Bent County, Bent County Health Care Center, City of Las Animas, Bent County Department of Human Services, & many more individual supporters. We could not be making the impact we do without all of your support! Bent County Early Learning Center Children, families & staff thanks you!