This past week was eventful for the Las Animas Trojan Basketball squad as they hosted their first scrimmage in Trojan Gym on Wednesday afternoon. The Boys’ games were to be preceded by the Girls’ but due to scheduling conflicts involving eligibility with State Volleyball and the weather on Tuesday, the Girls’ squads cancelled.

The Boys faced both Springfield and Eads in 20-minute increments of running clock.

Coach Jaxon Meardon had a mixture of Justin Miller and Nick Chavez running point with Cutter Nichols and Miles Rader working post and wing positions. Markus Vigil ran a mix of point, post, and wing.

Coach Meardon worked in many different rotations of players of Trojans to get a look at his squad in the upcoming months.

This week begins the regular season for the Trojans and Lady Trojans as they travel to Centauri for the Mountain Top Tournament where they will both face Montezuma-Cortez, Sargent, and Olathe on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.