The Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) has a newly appointed Governing Board. This comes as a result of Governor Jared Polis appointing these individuals to oversee the ICR through HB19-1311. The governing board met for the first time on Monday, Nov. 18 at Colorado State University-Pueblo where the ICR is housed.



Members of the Governing Board include Maureen Leehey, to serve as a scientist from a relevant field along with Malik Muhammad Hasan and Sherard Marshon Rogers, to serve as members associated with cannabis-related industries. All three of these individuals have a term until 2021. Other Governing Board members with a term until 2023 include Salvatore Pace and John Desmond Lord to serve as members associated with cannabis-related industries while Cinnamon Bidwell and Suzanne Sisley serve as scientists from a relevant field.



The Chancellor of the Colorado State University System or designee, the Executive Director of the Colorado Commission on Higher Education or his or her designee, the President of the University of Colorado or his or her designee, and the Executive Director of the Department of Public Health and Environment or his or her designee are all also included as Governing Board members.



Following the business meeting on Monday a small reception was held at the Library and Academic Resource Center (LARC) at CSU-Pueblo to allow Governing Board members to interact with ICR and CSU-Pueblo stakeholders.



“There’s a huge need to increase the cannabis research base and dissemination of research,” said Cinnamon Bidwell, Ph.D and chair of the ICR Governing Board. “Colorado is at the forefront for this, and this board is here to move it forward and bring the research and data out for public use.”



Governing Board officials will help guide the missions of the ICR and oversee the annual budget of the Institute. In addition, the Governing Board will provide direction for cannabis—related curriculum development in the state, make recommendations to the Colorado Commission on Higher Education, and provide input for additional certifications within industry.



“This gives the ability for input with research to advance the industry in a practical manner,” said John Lord, chief executive officer and owner of LivWell Enlightened Health.



Governing Board members represent industry, political affiliations, other universities and institutions across the state of Colorado and across the nation. However, other state officials attended Monday’s meeting in support of the work from the ICR and to hear of the vision and direction for the Governing Board.



“This group is setting the direction for the ICR. Colorado has been leading the U.S. for 10 years now, and we can continue to be pioneers,” said Ean Seeb, special advisor on cannabis to the Governor. “Working within regulations is different, working with top universities in the state helps us progress the furtherance of cannabis as a plant, medicine, science, ingredient, and as an industry. We’re looking forward to supporting this institute.”





