The Otero Junior College wrestling team made its only home appearance this season on Tuesday as the Rattlers hosted Northwest Kansas Technical College at the McDivitt Center.

The Rattlers got off to a good start as they led 26-0 midway through the matches. The Mavericks, however, dominated in the heavier weights and they came back to record a 27-26 win.

"I wish it would have ended our way, but it happens," said OJC coach Tim Urenda. "We just need to work a little bit more, but we'll be all right. We'll keep improving."

The result of this meet was different from the first time the teams met on Nov. 6 in Goodland, Kan., as the Mavericks won that match 32-15. The Rattlers had to forfeit four matches in that dual meet because of injury or illness.

"We had two guys with the flu and one guy with strep throat, and then another one was dealing with an injury," Urenda said. "We got caught up in a bad time, but it's all right. We got everyone healthy here tonight. We showed them our true selves and we had a lot better turnout."

The Rattlers opened the dual meet with Mac Martinez scoring an 8-5 decision over Tayln Perez at 125 pounds. Perez led 4-3 after the first period, but Martinez recorded an escape and a takedown in the second period to lead 6-4.

Perez escaped early in the third period, but Martinez recorded another takedown to end the scoring.

Former Swink wrestler Adam Nolte got a forfeit win at 133 pounds.

Following Nolte's win, Cody Candelaria scored a win by fall over Matt Whitton at 141 pounds. Candelaria finished off Whitton in 4:18.

Ty Addington also pinned former Fowler wrestler Dylan Palomino in 2:57 at 149 pounds.

Tristan Eskridge got the final OJC win of the night at 157 pounds as he recorded a 16-0 technical fall over Cole Hoffman.

Chinges Tsermaa got the Mavericks' first win as he won by a 13-5 major decision over Logan Robb at 165 pounds.

Northwest Kansas Tech won the next two matches by fall as Gerald Wiza pinned Brian Parker in 1:27 at 174, and Jacari Deal pinned Nick Ponce in 3:59 at 184.

The Mavericks were penalized one point following the match for unsportsmanlike conduct and OJC led 26-15.

Kade Holman won by forfeit at 197 pounds, and Umari Dixon wrapped up the meet by pinning Connor White-Shrum in 52 seconds.

This is OJC's final action before going on its holiday break. The Rattlers next meet is the Western Colorado Open on Jan. 10.

"We'll go over there for an open tournament to get some more mat time and some more competition," Urenda said. "Then after that we'll hit some dual tournaments and start preparing for post season."

Northwest Kansas Tech 27, Otero 26

125 — Martinez (O) dec. Perez, 8-5; 133 — Nolte (O) by forfeit; 141 — Candelaria (O) pinned Whitton, 4:18; 149 — Addington (O) pinned Palomino, 2:57; 157 — Eskridge (O) tech fall Hoffman, 16-0; 165 — Tsermaa (NKT) maj. dec. Robb, 13-5; 174 — Wiza (NKT) pinned Parker, 1:27; 184 — Deal (NKT) pinned Ponce, 3:59; (NKT penalized one point for unsportsmanlike conduct); 197 — Holman (NKT) by forfet; 285 — Dixon (NKT) pinned White-Shrum, 0:52.

