It's high fashion for a higher purpose.

On an illuminated, elevated runway in the heart of the Pueblo Convention Center, models of all ages — both professionals from The Block Agency and homegrown — exhibited the latest fashion styles, straight from the showroom of Pueblo Dilliard's.

By their presence, the 600 similarly sharply attired guests ensured that young scholars will continue to be properly outfitted once the first school bell of the year rings.

In its 31st year, the Assistance League Pueblo's Holiday Fashion Preview and Gourmet Luncheon serves as the premier fundraiser for the league's signature program, Operation School Bell.

With funds raised through the fashion show, as well as proceeds from the Bargain Box Thrift Store, 331 E. Fourth St., league members this year provided clothing essentials for 1,162 disadvantaged K-8 students from Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70.



Each student also received a health/hygiene kit and book, along with a boost of confidence and self-esteem no amount of money can purchase.

In all, the league's 2019 financial commitment to Operation School Bell approached $134,000. Since its inception, the program has seen well over $1 million, nearly all of it generated from the Pueblo community, dedicated to the clothing and health needs of at-risk students.

One of the most festive and anticipated events of the social calendar, Saturday's fashion show/luncheon attracted a capacity audience to a convention center elegantly adorned for the season.

Clothing, naturally, was the centerpiece of the gala once again hosted by Craig Eliot Cisney.

With outfits that ranged from winter chic to big-city sophistication, the models effortlessly demonstrated that while everyone may not be blessed with their genetic gifts, looking like a million bucks is as easy as a trip to Dilliard's.

For the mostly female gallery, the appearance of models Solomon Yearby and reality show star Chase McNary was a holiday treat, as were the eye-catching outfits advertised by female models of varying ages.

Fashion, food, a silent auction and raffles, and a holiday boutique were but part of the agenda.

In addition to music provided by Jorica, a local jazz trio, guests were entertained by young performers from Steel City Theatre, who offered a well-received snippet of the currently running production "Elf Jr.: The Musical."

Mary K. Peters, a spokeswoman for Assistance League Pueblo, said those served by the program "are in great need. Many are just one step away from living in a car. All proceeds from today will go toward next year's Operation School Bell, which happens in September."

To put a human face to that need, a young girl read a poem, written from the perspective of an Operation School Bell beneficiary.

"When school started this fall, I didn't have many school clothes at all. So to the school counselor, my mother made a call.

"Mrs. Richardson said, 'Don't worry and fret. I know I can help you, you bet! However, Operation School Bell hasn't started yet.'

"Operation School Bell? What's that?

"'It is an Assistance League program to help children like you. So let's sign you up and see what they can do.'

"So when Operation School Bell started this year, they gave me a $100 passport to go to Walmart to buy my gear!

"I had to buy a pair of jeans or uniform pants, underwear, socks and either a coat, light jacket, or a hoodie.

"With the rest of my money, I could buy school clothing of my choice, such as shoes, undergarments, knit caps, gloves, more jeans or even another hoodie.

"When I had spent all of my money, I went to the checkout, where I got to pick out a book.

"And then they gave me a hygiene kit filled with a toothbrush, toothpaste, a hair brush, a comb and a bar of soap to help me have a very clean look.

"The ladies of the Assistance League and the Walmart staff were all so nice, helpful and pleasant indeed.

"So, all of the 1,162 children who were helped this year, send a great big 'thank you!' to them for their hard work and dedication to help those of us who were in need."

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia