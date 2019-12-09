The fifth-ranked Otero Junior College men's basketball team wrapped up its longest road trip of the season in which it played four games in five days and in two different states still undefeated as it scored a 93-69 win over Miles Community College Tuesday in Miles City, Mont.

The Rattlers jumped to an early lead as they had a 52-35 lead at halftime. They outscored the Pioneers 41-34 in the second half.

Five OJC players scored in double figures. Jaduhkiss Soto led the team with 18 points, followed by Leighton Elliott-Sewell with 17, Romon Douglas-Watkins with 16, Rayquawndis Mitchell with 15, and Marquise Johnson with 12.

Douglas-Watkins led in rebounding with nine and Elliott-Sewell had eight.

Otero (14-0) will play one more home game before going on its holiday break as the Rattlers will host Laramie County (Wyo.) Community College on Tuesday. It will be a women's/men's double header with the Lady Rattlers playing at 5 p.m. and the Rattlers at 7 p.m.

