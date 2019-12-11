The 20th annual Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition was held in November, and The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City was awarded a Jefferson Cup, the invitational’s highest honor, for its 2017 Colorado Cabernet Sauvignon. Double gold medals were awarded to the 2017 Colorado Syrah and the 2016 Colorado Merlot. Also, the winery received nine silver medals and three bronze medals.

Silver medals included the 2017 Colorado Cabernet Franc, the 2017 Colorado Merlot Reserve, the 2017 Colorado Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, the 2016 Colorado Revelation, the 2018 Monterey Chardonnay, the 2018 Colorado Viognier, the Colorado Riesling, the 2018 Wild Canon Harvest and the Sangre de Cristo Nouveau.

According to Doug Frost, Master Sommelier and the competition’s organizer, “This is the only competition that honors the best of the best among wineries from all of America’s wine regions. This competition is not open to every winery willing to submit a fee. It is open only to wineries we invite to enter. We select the best of the best, culled from tastings and competitions throughout America in 2019”.

The Winery has been invited every year since Frost visited and tasted the wines in 2008 when the Colorado Wine Board arranged a special trip for renowned wine writers. “That visit really put us on the map with the Jefferson Cup, and we have been honored to be invited to participate every year since”, said winemaker Jeff Stultz. “These are huge awards for our winery, for Colorado and for the Colorado wine industry.”

All of these wines are sold at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City, and at fine wine and spirit shops along the Front Range. The tasting room and gift shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call 719-276-5191 or toll free 877-422-9463 (877-HCA-WINE).