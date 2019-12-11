DURANGO — Former Pueblo West High School boys basketball standout David Simental scored a game-high 42 points for the Colorado State University-Pueblo men's basketball team Saturday.

The Thunderwolves lost 98-95 to Fort Lewis in overtime in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action.

CSU-Pueblo is 3-5 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Simental's 42-points is the most since Chris Golden scored 39 in 2016 and ranks fifth in school history. It also matches his Pueblo West record of 42 scored in 2015.

The sophomore guard hit 15 of his 27 shots and was 6 of 12 from beyond the 3-point line. He added four rebounds and a steal and went 6-8 from the free throw line.

His previous season high was 24 points against Angelo State on Nov. 30.

Simental scored 18 points int he first half, leading CSU-Pueblo to a one-point lead at halftime.

In the second half, Simental added 19 points and help the Pack erase a 16-point deficit to force overtime.

Simental scored five of his team's nine points in the extra fame, but the ThunderWolves were outscored 12-9 in OT.

Through eight games Simental leads CSU-Pueblo in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per contest. He is shooting 47-percent from the field, 36-percent from beyond the 3-point line and 90-percent from the free throw stripe.

Simental played in five games his freshman year at Montana State University-Billings before suffering a season-ending injury.

He played at Central Wyoming last year before transferring to CSU-Pueblo for the 2019-2020 season.

CSU-Pueblo will play at home against Westminster college at 7:30 p.m. Friday and takes on Dixie State University at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Both games are at Massari Arena.

