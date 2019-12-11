A Pueblo woman who was facing charges of child abuse resulting in death for the role she played in the death of her 23-month-old son last year has agreed to a plea deal that will have her plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Faith Hughes, 22, has agreed to plead guilty to child abuse — negligence causing death, a class 3 felony, in exchange for the original charge she was facing of child abuse resulting in death, a class 2 felony, being tossed out by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The plea stipulates that Hughes will be sentenced to serve a prison term of no less than eight years and no more than sixteen years, plus three years of parole.

Hughes hasn't been sentenced yet but is scheduled to be on Jan. 13.

Hughes and the child's father, Skyler Chapman, 22, were arrested on June 29, 2018, after Hughes brought their son to a local hospital with severe injuries, claiming she and the boy had been assaulted by strangers while walking in eastern Pueblo.

Pueblo police officers arrived at the hospital and saw the child had several bruises throughout his body, had suffered black eyes and two bleeding brain injuries, and needed machine assistance to breathe.

According to an arrest affidavit for Chapman, detectives questioned Hughes about her claim she was “jumped” and she quickly recanted that narrative, stating that she and Chapman commonly struck the child as a form of discipline and that the previous evening, Chapman had struck the baby twice with an open hand in an act of frustration after the baby would not stop crying, causing the child’s injuries.

Hughes stated that Chapman has a “compulsive, explosive, disorder” and that the baby had been crying throughout the night.

At some point between 11 p.m. and midnight., Hughes said Chapman “snapped,” getting out of bed and slapping the baby twice on the head with an open hand.

After the slaps, Hughes said the toddler began crying, seizing, and having issues breathing, according to the affidavit.

On her way to the hospital, Hughes said, she was worried hospital staff would become suspicious about the child’s injuries so she “punched herself twice in the face with her left hand” in order to make it appear as if she was assaulted.

Hughes indicated to police that she and Chapman often hit the baby on the hands and buttocks for bad behavior and had left numerous bruises on the child in the past, according to the affidavit. She said that she and Chapman were “physical” with the child daily because he would not listen to them.

In a subsequent interview with police, Chapman told detectives he had likely caused his son’s black eyes the previous day, when he “smacked” the child because “he wouldn’t shut up.”

Chapman said they debated about taking the child to the hospital, but decided to wait a couple of days because they thought the child would be taken away from them.

Chapman denied striking the child that morning with an open hand as Hughes had described, saying that he had actually kicked the child into his playpen, causing the child to land on his head.

The baby then began gasping for air.

Chapman said at that point, he lifted his son, whose body felt stiff and then went limp.

He then checked the baby for a pulse, which he could not detect. And Hughes and another individual who lived with them then took the baby to the hospital.

The baby was flown to a Denver hospital to receive further medical treatment, but died on July 4, 2018, as a result of his severe injuries.

Chapman pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in June in exchange for the DA dismissing the original charge of first-degree murder he was facing as a condition of the plea.

In September, Chapman was sentenced to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, to be followed by five years of parole.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy