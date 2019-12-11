A plentiful and festively wrapped cache to his right, Diocese of Pueblo Bishop Stephen Berg smiled at the children responsible for the display of charity.

"We have gathered here some wonderful gifts for others," Berg said. "I know in the past this has meant so much to the kids out there who get these gifts, these hidden gifts, that they weren't expecting.

"And they have to wonder, 'Where did this come from? Who gives these gifts? Who are these people?' These are the people who would not have the same Christmas that we're going to have unless we are helping them."

Referencing the gospel passage that preceded his homily, Berg reminded the children of the importance of placing others before oneself.

"We will never know for sure who gets these little treasures you have put together," he said. "And I think this is the quiet, meek and humble way of Jesus."

In the spirit of the Advent season, which heralds the coming of Christ into the world on Christmas, students at St. Therese Catholic School annually engage in a holiday-brightening "shoebox" project.

For disadvantaged boys and girls ranging in age from infants to teenagers, each student is tasked with filling the box with items both fun (candy, toys, games, dolls) and essential (hand sanitizer, clothing and undergarments, hygiene products.)

It's a way, noted Maria McGrath, for the 150 youngsters in the pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade institution to put into practice the Christian principle of compassionate sharing.

"Through this, the children learn that Christmas isn't all about presents for themselves," said McGrath, who teaches religion at the school. "We want to teach them that it's important to share what they have with others, and that there are less fortunate in the community."

It's a lesson that resonated with eighth-grader Lauren Vidmar.

"Sometimes, parents may not have money to buy Christmas presents for their kids," she said. "Or they may not have enough money to get what they need in general. So it's nice to be able to put a smile on the face of a kid who may not get a present this year.

"It makes me feel good to be able to do this."

Grayson Shiflett, a kindergartener, anchored his package with Skittles, clothes and food.

"Poor kids don't have any presents for Christmas," Grayson offered. "So when my kid gets this, he's going to be happy, and I'm going to feel good."

In the words of Berg, the greatest gifts are "the quiet ones: the ones you don't know where they come from, in mysterious ways."

On Wednesday, the fruits of the students' altruism were placed before the Shrine of St. Therese altar in anticipation of a Mass celebrated by Berg, and the Revs. Michael Chrisman and Derrek Scott.

Few of the students relegated their generosity to a mere shoebox, with most packages far greater in size and, in turn, contents.

At the conclusion of the Mass, the gifts were presented to representatives of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo, who accepted the expression of generosity with open arms.

"This will make a huge difference in the lives of the families we work with," said Jade Lopez, development officer for Catholic Charities. "These families are dealing with things we can't even imagine, so this is just another burden we can take off of them.

"Christmas should be stress-free, and this is just sharing the love."

Chrisman, pastor of the Shrine of St. Therese, praised the students for their selflessness, accentuating his appreciation with the timeless axiom that serves as the foundation for a quality life.

"Do the right thing at the right time for the right reason."

