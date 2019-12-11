The late Mary “Mama" Jaramillo started a Christmas stocking giveaway and visit with Santa 15 years ago.

Her generosity and compassion for kids continues to live on in the hearts of those she shared with and those who want to continue her legacy.

The 15th annual event is scheduled to be held from 12-2 p.m. Dec. 21 at St. Anne’s Park Beaumont Street on Pueblo’s East Side. If the weather is bad it will be held at La Gente Youth Center, 2804 E. 12th St.

Melissa Alcon, Jaramillo's daughter, said the group still is seeking donations.

“My mom started this event five years before she passed away. She started it just handing out Christmas stockings to kids in the neighborhood,” Alcon said

“After her passing, I realized how many lives my mom touched. I saw the need children in Pueblo had... Christmas rally didn’t come for a lot of these kids.”

That’s when Alcon decided to take her mother’s project a notch higher by implementing gifts and the raffling of bicycles

“Just is that some of them would have a Christmas. It brings joy and love to my heart because it helps me to remember my mom and it helps her legacy live on,” Alcon said.

Jaramillo’s motto was simple: 'It's all about the kids."

Hundreds of kids gather for the event each year at St. Anne's, all anxiously waiting in a long line to see Santa and pick out a toy and a bright red see-through stocking.

This year donations have been down, Alcon said.

The organization has a GoFundMe page called Mama’s Christmas Stocking Giveaway. Donations also can be mailed to the Brother/Sisterhood of Bikers at 436 S. Oak Creek Drive, Pueblo West CO 81007.

Anyone interested in helping can call 281-6313.

All donations are tax deductible and 100% of the proceeds go to the kids, Alcon said.

