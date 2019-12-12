Imagine every elementary student in a large school district receiving free Christmas gifts from Santa just two weeks before the jolly old elf takes his annual toy run worldwide.

Seems a little ambitious. But it’s happening in the Steel City this week.

The Pueblo Police Department and Toys for Tots went above and beyond to ensure that toys will be distributed to every student at District 60’s 20 elementary schools and preschools. There are 7,453 students representing grades preschool through fifth grade.

They call it “Operation Blue Santa.”

School resource officers pulled up to Bradford Elementary School early Thursday in one of the department’s tactical vehicles. It was a different kind of sleigh loaded with toys.

“We are delivering one toy to every kid across the whole city,” said Police Sgt. Dennis Furbush, as students were handed gifts by police officers.

Some of the kids were literally, jumping for joy.

“Wow. It’s a mini arcade game. I’ve always wanted one of these. I can’t believe I have it. What did you get?” one kid said with excitement after he jumped up and down for about 10 seconds.

The students marched single file each getting a gift. Smiles were abundant.

The same scene played out at Eva Baca, Belmont and Ben Franklin elementary schools Thursday. More stops will continue through next week.

“These are great toys,” Furbush said.

“We want to thank the Toys for Tots program and specifically, Freddie Gallegos, (the program's coordinator) for partnering with us to make this a reality.”

Furbush said the kids’ excitement fueled the police department.

“A lot of the principals are telling us that we are making their kids’ day,” Furbush said holding back tears underneath the Santa hat on top of his head.

“I think it’s just the opposite. Those kids are making our day. It’s so great to see these kids. It’s fantastic.”

Furbush said, “It’s just cool to see.”

Furbush said the police department has never done a toy drive at this large of a scale.

“We have already been talking about how we can make it better next year,” he said.

Sandra Alvarez, Bradford principal, told student Regina Vargas, that Christmas came early.

“I was very excited because I saw all these boxes of toys,” Regina said holding Alvarez’s hand tight.

Regina was holding a “smoothie maker.”

“I am going to go home and make one for my sister.”

Alvarez said initially, she was excited to hear that every student would be receiving a gift.

“We have worked as a staff to help kids get gifts in the past and we try to reach all the children that we can. To hear that every child was going to get a gift was really shocking,” she said.

Alvarez said that her school boasts of high community involvement, but it is high poverty as well.

“We know that every year we start to see about this time of year (that) our kids act a little fearful about maybe Christmas won’t be all that they want it to be,” Alvarez said dabbing at tears.

“So this is really phenomenal... Smiles going back in the building was incredible.”

District 60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso said, "We couldn't be more grateful for the support our schools are receiving thanks to the Pueblo Police Department and Toys for Tots. From school to school, the spirit of Christmas is alive and well in the hearts of every elementary student in D60 this year. We sincerely appreciate our community partnerships."

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

For more information about the program or if you would like to donate visit https://pueblo-co.toysfortots.org.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517