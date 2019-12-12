It's been a long, arduous journey, but the renovations being done to create a permanent homeless shelter at the Pueblo Rescue Mission's building on West Fourth Street are close to being completed and the shelter is on the verge of opening.

There will be an interfaith blessing taking place at the shelter on Saturday morning, according to Kathy Cline, the executive director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

And on Wednesday, city officials are being invited to walk through the facility to see all of the work that's been done to the building at 728 W. Fourth St. The building, which once was the Wayside Cross Rescue Mission that ceased operating in 2017, had been gutted and the Rescue Mission along with the city secured $1.3 million in funding from the state to renovate it back into a homeless shelter.

These planned events at the shelter don't mean it's ready to officially open. At least not yet. There is no set date for when the shelter actually will be open, though the consistent message from Cline has been that it should be ready to go by the end of this year.

"We're getting close, we're getting there," Cline said.

Work to renovate the Rescue Mission's building on West Fourth began in earnest in August, but since the shelter wasn't going to be ready in time for the late fall and early winter cold, the city set up a temporary warming shelter at a large building at 909 W. Ninth St.; the same building a temporary shelter was established last year.

The new permanent homeless shelter will be operated by the Rescue Mission. It will have sleeping and bathroom facilities and operate year-round. It is designed to hold 60 men and 40 women during regular operation, though on extremely cold nights the shelter would be able to increase its volume to house more people, according to what Bryan Gallagher, the city's director of housing and citizen services, told City Council and the mayor earlier this year.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy