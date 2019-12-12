The Otero Junior College Student and Community Choir outdid its previous Christmas performances at Monday night’s show: “Sing We Now of Christmas.”



“You say that every year!” said Charlene Turner, whose rendition of “O Holy Night” left some breathless.

“I mean it every year,” said the audience member.

The show continues to grow. The parking lot was full.



The brass section was from the Pueblo Symphony Orchestra: Tum Dufur and Jeremy Ellison, trumpet; Richard Platt and Sennon Wallace, trombone. Solos in individual choir numbers were performed seamlessly by Otero Junior College’s multi-talented instrumental music director, James Lind. Choir Director Dean Rees did his usual masterful job of selecting the Christmas music and the musicians to perform it, as well as directing the choir and the show.



A guest soprano, Kathryn Gates, sang with Katie Lagergren in a duet, “Emmanuel Come Medley.” Dean Rees remarked, “I am always amazed at the musical talent in this small valley.” He said it best.



Diane Brown, at the suggestion of her fiance, Joey Condon, arranged the medley, “Angelic Voices” with the songs “Angels from the Realms of Glory,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.” The choir also performed an original song, “This Child,” written by Emily Bateman, an alto who, unfortunately for the choir, is moving out of state. But she was here for this first performance of her song. She is expecting a Christmas miracle which will preclude her performing with a choir later this Christmas season.



Coming into the show just as Donna Cannon and Mike Shima and the choir were singing “Go Tell It on the Mountain” was a stirring experience, but Shima and Terry Miller had already performed, as well as the brass section imported from the Pueblo Symphony Orchestra and James Lind performing “Sing We Now of Christmas for Brass.”



Weston Buhr, a junior in high school who will perform his third free Christmas show at the Ed Stafford on Dec. 20, drew applause at the mention of his name. He had arranged his “Lord of Lords Medley” from various pieces he has been rehearsing for his own show. “Nobody ever applauded my name when I was your age,” said Rees. “Music just flows out of Weston Buhr.”



As the audience picked up their fundraiser but nevertheless beautiful poinsettias after the show, a member of the audience said to Nancy Bennett, “Where else in this valley could you see a Christmas show without Santa Claus?” Of course Diane Brown’s fiance, Joey Condon, bears a striking resemblance to the Jolly Old Elf and was wearing a red shirt, but he was not on stage.



Choir members:

Sopranos: Jenna Brizendine, Ciarra Carter, Stephanie Dirmeir, Nancy Jenniges, Katie Lagergren, Janell Lorenzo, Terry Miller, Kris Sarlo-Koehler, Tori Schneider, Charlene Turner

Altos: Emily Bateman, Dianne Brown, Donna Cannon, Kira Ozant, Lynda England, Rebecca Grantham, Alicia Haldeman, Marjorie Morrison, Lexie Summers

Tenors: Elway Encinias, Dan Haddan, Judy Hensley, James Lind, Jacob McNally, Natalie Ridgwell

Basses: Grant Elliott, Kendrick Hare, Norman Kincaide, Greg Mattingly, Mike Shima.

Accompanist: Sally Kappel

Piano: Dianne Brown

Director: Dean Rees

