The Arkansas Valley girls swimming and diving team was in Colorado Springs on Wednesday for a double dual against Salida and Fountain Valley.

The Lady Tigers lost to Salida 117-58, but they defeated Fountain Valley 99-72. The other score saw Salida defeating Fountain Valley 112-44.

The Lady Tigers did not have any event wins. In fact, Salida won all but one swimming event with Fountain Valley winning the other. Fountain Valley also won the diving competition.

Gracie Moreland had the highest finish for Arkansas Valley as she was second in the 400-meter freestyle in 5:47.62. Moreland was also fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:44.49.

Maddie Fluke was second in the 50 freestyle in 33.45 seconds.

Dayjiana Herman was also second in the diving competition with 75.55 points. She also took fourth in the 200-meter individual medley in 3:22.93.

Placing third were Claire Emick in the 100 butterfly in 1:40.71 and Teagan Mendoza-Werner in the 100 breaststroke on 1:47.86.

Also finishing in fourth place was Dyllan Damgaard in the 100 butterfly in 2:02.20. Hope Mitchell was fifth in the same event in 2:07.89.

Arkansas Valley was also second in all three relays. The team of Moreland, Emick, Mendoza-Werner and Fluke had a time of 2:32.00 in the 200 medley relay, and the same team had a time of 2:16.22 in the 200 freestyle relay. Kailee Mobbley, Damgaard, Alexis Armijo and Emick recorded a time of 7:11.34 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Arkansas Valley will have its first home meet of the season on Tuesday as it will host Pueblo Centennial. The first event begins at 5 p.m. at Tiger Gym pool.

