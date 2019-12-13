The Las Animas Lady Trojans also headed to Centauri for the Mountain Top Tournament for their first taste of regular season action.

Thursday evening, the Lady Trojans took the court against Montezuma Cortez, and the Ladies played like they had sat in a bus all afternoon. The Ladies struggled to score against the Panthers, and lost 68-15.

The following evening against Sargent, the Lady Trojans fared better against a 2A opponent. Both teams kept it close in the first three quarters with Sargent up by 3 – 18-15 – but in the fourth the Farmers pulled away by doubling their score in the quarter, and the Lady Trojans fell 36-18.

Finally, on Saturday, the Lady Trojans faced Olathe and also struggled to score. The Lady Trojans fell 55-20.

Shelby Eck was given All-Tourney honors for the Lady Trojans.

This week the Lady Trojans host the second annual “Breaking Blue” Tournament in the Trojan Gymnasium. Schedules will be posted on the school’s website and the District Facebook page. The two-day tourney begins Friday and the championship games begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday.