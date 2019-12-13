DENVER — A rural Pueblo man has been sent to prison for 12½ years for distributing methamphetamine and heroin.

The length of Jose Burciaga Andasola's sentence stemmed mainly from the large amount of drugs he was convicted of selling to a confidential source of the FBI.

Andasola maintained his innocence to the bitter end during Tuesday's sentencing in Denver by Judge William J. Martinez of the U.S. District Court for Colorado.

"The video was false," Andasola told the judge, referring to a video shown to jurors at his trial earlier this year. He made the same claim during the trial and claimed it was someone else who sold the narcotics.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, which prosecuted him, said the video was a recording of the drug sale in 2017, near his ranch.

The case was delayed several times before it went to trial.

The judge did not believe the defendant's denial.

"He was a substantial drug dealer," Martinez said. "He knew exactly what he was doing."

Andasola "willfully tried to deceive the jury" by testifying the video had been altered, the judge said.

Authorities said the defendant, 47, has been in the United States illegally for many years. He is expected to be deported after release from prison.

He was a promoter of Mexican-style rodeos in the Pueblo area, according to information at the sentencing.

Federal court guidelines recommended a sentence in a range between 19½ years and 24 years.

Martinez said he imposed the lesser sentence because he strongly disagrees with certain aspects of some guidelines that recommend the length of prison terms for non-violent drug crimes.

"They are unduly excessive and harsh."

