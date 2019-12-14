More than 670 holiday wreaths were placed near the graves of military veterans buried in Roselawn Cemetery, including those from the American Civil War and Spanish American War, as part of Wreaths Across America, a nationwide nonprofit.



Prior to the placing of wreaths throughout the cemetery, U.S. Army veteran Ray Brown emceed an opening ceremony in the Roselawn Chapel. During the ceremony, seven ceremonial wreaths were placed in honor of veterans and service members in the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Merchant Marines, along with those listed as Prisoner of War or Missing in Action.



Tim Grabin, a Vietnam War veteran, ended the ceremony by playing “Taps,” a bugle call commonly played at funerals for U.S. military veterans and those killed in combat.



“It brought back memories again of being here a few years ago to play for someone who was killed at the Air Academy rappelling,” Grabin said. “It’s more than words can begin to say because when you play ‘Taps,’ it goes back to the Civil War and the most beautiful notes ever played.”



In Block 12 of Roselawn Cemetery, wreaths were placed at the graves of 153 Civil War Veterans. Block 17 received 27 wreaths for Spanish-American War veterans, and 108 were distributed to various veterans in Block 41.



Wreaths were taken to 234 graves in the Veteran’s Section on Blocks 59A and 59B. Roselawn also provided 150 additional wreaths for the resting places outside the designated blocks. More than 2,000 veterans are estimated to be buried in the cemetery and Roselawn wants to eventually place a wreath on every veteran’s grave according to a release from Roselawn.



“Some of the grave sites haven’t seen a soul to come and visit them in a long time,” Sharon Berry said while laying wreaths for Spanish-American War veterans. “The idea is to pay homage to what they’ve done for us and our country.”



Berry, an administrative assistant at Colorado State University-Pueblo originally from New Jersey, decided to participate in Roselawn’s Wreaths America with her husband David after previously delivering wreaths at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.



“Our son and my father are both military,” David Berry said. “People who step up, because it’s voluntary, both ones who lived to retirement and normal death or the ones who were killed in action have given a great deal of themselves back to the country and the freedoms that we enjoy.”



Current and former member of Central High School’s JROTC also visited Roselawn to participate.

“It’s pretty emotional because I have a … I guess you’d call him a stepdad buried … that I’m going over there to see,” said Phil Gonzales, a volunteer with Central’s JROTC program during Wreaths Across America. “It hits home.”



“It really does hit home because I do have family members that are here and I do have family members that have been in the war that are buried in different cemeteries,” 2019 Central graduate Jasmine Trujillo said. “It’s very emotional, very touching because my family has been through a lot being a military family.”





