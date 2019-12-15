When people whine that there's nothing to do in Pueblo, we're baffled.

There is a lot to do in Pueblo. And we can prove it.

In Friday's edition of The Pueblo Chieftain alone, we previewed several fun things to do (ticket and other details can be found in our articles, which, of course, also are available online at www.chieftain.com):

1) "It's a Wonderful Life" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center. It will be produced by Musical Community Productions, and is based on the timeless movie of the same name. Go and enjoy it and get your wings.

2) The outstanding Veronika String Quartet will present "Glorious Beethoven" at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ascension Episcopal Church, 320 W. 18th St. The group has charmed and entertained audiences here for two decades. A pre-concert lecture by Mark Arnest will start at 6:45 p.m.

3) "Elf Jr.: The Musical" continues this weekend and later this month at the Steel City Theatre, 241 S. Santa Fe Ave. And a second, one-man shot titled "The Santaland Diaries" opened this weekend with additional shows later this month. Both productions give you the opportunity to support local theater.

4) The popular Pueblo Municipal Band will offer a free holiday concert this afternoon at the arts center. It will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature numerous Christmas tunes. Did we say it's free?

And this list doesn't include the various performers at local nightclubs (listings also are in Friday's Chieftain).

Nor does it begin to touch the numerous things people can do outdoors, including strolling along the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, which is decorated beautifully for the season; or taking a hike at Lake Pueblo State Park or through one of Pueblo's beautiful parks. Or go to a high school athletic contest, or check out the teams competing for Colorado State University-Pueblo.

And if you must go out of town for entertainment, you will be taking advantage of living in Pueblo. You see, housing and other costs here are significantly less than in cities to our north. Yet for a 90- to 120-minute drive, you can enjoy one of Colorado's five professional sports teams (Broncos, Nuggets, Rockies, Avalanche and Rapids) or be riding a ski lift. Then you can return to Pueblo, with its incredible diversity, culture and people.

In other words, you can enjoy all that's Colorado and still afford to live in the state.

This editorial just scratches the surface of the many things to do. If you can't find something to do to entertain you, we just don't know what else to say.