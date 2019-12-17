CANON CITY — A 45-year-old Penrose man accused in connection with the stabbing death of his housemate in Penrose on June 17 entered a not-guilty by reason of insanity plea during a court hearing Tuesday.

Donald Laub is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault in the stabbing death of Scott Nash, 47, who died as a result of a knife attack in the 900 block of Ren Drive.

Chief Public Defender Daniel Zettler argued the statute for not guilty by reason of insanity pleas is “unconstitutionally vague. He is required to sign a form stating he fully understands — it is our position that it should not be required.”

“We would contend he not only suffers from a schitzo-affective disorder, he also suffers from a learning disability, a low IQ and limited writing, reading and cognitive abilities. He was lost to what the court was advising him of; he simply did not understand,” Zettler said.

Deputy District Attorney Stacey Turner argued that it sounds like the defendant is trying to make some response and has some understanding, so she asked the court to deny the defendant’s motion.

Fremont County District Court Judge Lynette Wenner denied the motion, pointing out the statutes are complicated but have stood up to legal standards and are not unconstitutional. She said the advisement in writing would allow Laub to read through it as she is advising him and potential objections are premature.

Wenner did not required Laub to sign the form, accepted his not-guilty by reason of insanity plea and ordered a mental health evaluation. Laub will return to court Feb. 14 for a review of the evaluation results.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Laub initially called the Fremont County Sheriff’s office at 6:28 a.m. June 17 reporting a couple living with him were not paying their bills and he wanted them removed from the residence. Laub was advised he would have to go through the proper court proceedings to evict the couple from his residence.

Dispatch received a second call from Laub at 10:17 a.m. who reported he had “cut someone real bad.”

Laub told investigators he picked up a knife and went into the living room where Nash was sitting in a chair.

Laub “stated he stabbed Scott (Nash) on the top of his head two to three times,” as Nash scratched at his hand and tried to defend himself. “He then stabbed Scott (Nash) in the neck, sinking the entire blade of the knife into Scott’s neck,” attempting to pull the knife forward instead of back through the same path it had entered, “in an attempt to kill” Nash, according to the affidavit.

At that point Nash got out of the chair and ran out of the residence. He died on a neighbor’s porch.

