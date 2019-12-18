The Centauri High School boys basketball team was looking to defend the championship it won at last year's La Junta Holiday Shootout when it faced Monte Vista in the 32nd Annual tournament championship game Saturday at Tiger Gym.

The Falcons were more than successful as they raced to a 58-26 win over the Pirates.

Centauri started red-hot as it scored the first seven points of the game. Baron Holman opened the contest with a 3-point basket and Trey Crowther scored two straight baskets.

Tyrese Otero scored Monte Vista's first points and Daniel Vargas followed with a jumper.

The Pirates were able to reduce their deficit to 12-9 late in the first quarter, but Crowther scored two more baskets and Noah Sowards one to give the Falcons an 18-9 advantage at the end of the period.

Centauri continued its momentum into the second quarter by scoring the first 10 points. Holman made three straight treys in the run.

Nick Torrez split at the free throw line and Kaidon Wenta drove for a layup to cut the lead to 28-12. However, Centauri scored the last 10 points of the quarter, with six of those points coming at the line. The Falcons led 38-12 at halftime.

Holman scored eight more points and Crowther buried a three for a 49-15 advantage. Andres Maeatas made two straight baskets for Monte Vista, but Alec Holman scored two baskets in the final three minutes of the quarter to extend Centauri's lead to 53-19 at the end of the period.

With the Falcons attaining a 35-point lead, much of the fourth quarter was played under a running clock.

Baron Holman led all scorers with 25 points, which included seven 3-point baskets. Crowther was next with 11.

Maestas was Monte Vista's top scorer with seven points.

Centauri is undefeated in six games this season, while Monte Vista's record is now 3-1.

Centauri 58, Monte Vista 26

Centauri — Sowards 2 0-0 4, B. Holman 9 0-0 25, Richardson 0 1-2 1, Claunch 0 3-4 3, Crowther 5 0-0 11, Van Berkum 0 0-2 0, Bagwell 0 4-6 4, A. Holman 4 0-0 8, Russell 1 0-0 2, Polzin 0 0-0 0, Ruybal 0 0-0 0. Total 21 10-14 58.

3-point goals — B. Holman 7, Crowther 1.

Monte Vista — Chavez 1 2-3 4, Otero 1 1-2 3, Torrez 0 1-2 1, Maestas 3 0-0 7, Varges 2 0-0 5, Wenta 1 0-2 2, Dominguez 0 0-0 0, Cervantes 1 0-0 2, Mellott 0 1-2 1, Felix 0 0-0 0. Total 9 5-11 26.

3-point goals — Maestas 1, Varges 1.

Centauri 18 20 15 5 — 58

Monte Vista 9 3 7 7 — 26

Fouls — Centauri 12, Monte Vista 17. Fouled out — Chavez.

