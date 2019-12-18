Gary Cranson, who has been an Arkansas River Power Authority representative on the La Junta Board of Utilities Commissioners, has been voted in as a commissioner to fill a vacancy created when Lorenz Sutherland retired.

Cranson has been serving as the authority representative for the past two years and has a background in electrical utilities work for rural electrical cooperatives.



Also at the board meeting, Water and Waste Water Director Tom Seaba reported that the new membranes will be delivered for the Reverse Osmosis Plant before Christmas. Also, two fire hydrants are being installed at the Primary School, which will be ready for occupancy next week after an inspection by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment on Monday.



It also was reported that a main cracked at the Industrial Park and was repaired. And The new Wastewater Treatment Plan is 99 percent complete, said Seaba, and is waiting for the state to sign off on the project.



The homes in the recently annexed area along Anderson Arroyo will be transferred from septic tanks to city sewer as the homes change hands. The city sewer system is being extended and also will serve the new maintenance shop being installed by Southeast Health on Barnes in the 600 block.



Darren Adame reported the Otero County Landfill has accumulated its maximum of tires, and companies to haul them away will be selected on Monday. The company that hauls them will take them to be shredded for other uses, such as closing off layers in the landfill.



New traffic lights have been installed Downtown and Christmas lights are up along the highway as well as Downtown.

The Christmas lighting contest is on, with prizes of $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. The star and Christmas tree donated by Bill Jackson at the top of the power plant were much appreciated. City Manger Rick Klein said, “They look beautiful.”