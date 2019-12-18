New Year, New Artists at Steel City Art Works in January

Steel City Art Works will host an opening reception of “New Year, New Artists” on First Friday Art Walk, Jan. 3, 5 to 8 p.m., 216 S. Union Ave., Pueblo. Visit and chat with the many artists – especially the new members – who will be there to show their new works and answer any questions you have about their processes—or just art itself. The show will hang all month.



Featured artists this month are Mary Kaye Boylan, whose passion is painting mountain and nature scenes, combining pen and ink with batik watercolor to create vibrant art; Dave Kerr and Shari Lamkin-Kerr, who create jewelry with sterling silver, red brass, copper and semi-precious gemstones; Moonbeam Schuren, who showcases her photography as well as glass and beaded jewelry; and Nancy Pisciotta, an impressionist who admires the use of color in each square of a piece as she works in oils. In addition, there will be a free drawing for a $200 value wood-turned bowl by Bob Sweeney.



Steel City Art Works Gallery is an artist community founded in 2007. Known as “A Community of Creators,” the Gallery boasts 40 local artists offering a diverse selection of art forms. Local writers are also represented. Each month the Gallery hosts featured artists as well as themed shows. For more information about the artists and upcoming events, call 719-542-6838, email steelcityartworks@gmail.com, visit the website at steelcityartworks.org or follow on Facebook. The Gallery is open free to the public, Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, 12:30 to 4 p.m.