The week’s live entertainment, featuring Pueblo performers:

Applebee’s North, 3428 N. Elizabeth St.: Casey Brock, 9-11 p.m. Tuesday.

Applebee’s South, 4001 W. Northern Ave: Casey Brock, 9:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Brass Saddle, 1725 W Pueblo Blvd.: Los Creyentes, 8 p.m., Friday; Band Sparrow, 8 p.m. Saturday

Broadway Tavern and Grill, 127 Broadway Ave.: Carlos and the Boys, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Eagles Aerie 145, 1615 S. Prairie Ave.: Atomic Fireballs, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday

Riverside, 4021 Jerry Murphy Road: The Cari Dell Trio, 9 p.m. Friday; Open Mic Variety Jam hosted by RadioAction, 9 p.m. Thursday

Sunset Inn, 2808 Thatcher Ave.: Triple M, 9 p.m.-midnight Friday; Strange Love, 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday

Veterans Tavern, 315 E. Northern Ave.: Crull and the Gang, 6-9 p.m. Sunday.

Walter's Brewery and Taproom, 126 S. Oneida St.: Nikki Z, 7 p.m. Friday; Ron Regalado, 7 p.m. Saturday

