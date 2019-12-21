And now, a little nonpartisan ditty …

The burly guard stepped in front of the scantily clad, beautiful woman, blocking her entrance into the conference room.

“You can’t go in there with those,” he growled, one hand on his Glock, as he stared at the woman’s shield and sword.

Without saying a word, the woman brushed the guard aside and he flew 20 feet through the air.

The woman walked purposefully to the front of the room, where an announcement was being made.

“And now ladies and gentleman,” the emcee said in booming tones, “please welcome the amazing man who will represent our great state in Congress: Jim James!”

The crowd of about 100 erupted. As the applause continued, the woman continued to walk toward the podium where a 45-year-old man with perfect teeth and perfect hair and a tailored suit had taken the microphone in his hand and had begun to speak.

“Thank you, thank you,” James said in a clear and confident voice.

“I want to begin with a promise that I will be your voice in Congress. My job will be to represent you, every citizen of this district …”

Out of nowhere a glowing rope flew through the air and landed around James’ shoulders. At the other end was the slender but muscular woman. She tightened the lasso.

“What will you do?” she demanded. “The Lasso of Hestia compels you to tell the truth.”

James groaned, but finally said, “I will do whatever my party leadership tells me to do.”

The woman eased the tension on the lasso.

Looking confused, James gathered himself and continued: “And I promise to be open-minded, to look at each issue carefully and study the facts, then consult with people in the district before making up my …”

The woman tugged the lasso.

James expelled a huge sigh, then said, “I will vote however my party leadership tells me to vote. The facts won’t matter.”

The lasso loosened. The woman approached the candidate and began to take the lasso off when a question came from a member of the media.

“If a president, Democrat or Republican, gets into any trouble, will you look at the accusations objectively and vote for what is right? Same for judicial and other appointments. Will you vote based on what you learn and what your constituents want?”

Before he could answer, the woman wearing a tiara with what appeared to be a “W” in the center, pulled the lasso tighter than it had been before.

James winced. Then said, “I will do whatever my party leadership tells me to do. I will say whatever they tell me to say. I will follow their instructions and talking points. I won’t consider what is right nor will I listen to my constituents.”

The audience gasped as these comments. No one seemed to know what to say as James stood at the podium looking bewildered.

The woman then crossed her arms in an “X,” revealing two large shiny bracelets on each arm. She thrust the “X” at James. And then he was gone. Poof.

The crowd sat open-mouthed as the woman placed her lasso on her belt. Finally, she spoke:

“My work here is done. But much more work remains.”

And then she jumped out the window of the third-floor conference room.

Best wishes to all of you and yours this holiday season. Thank you so much for reading The Pueblo Chieftain. May 2020 be a safe, healthy and peaceful year for all of us.