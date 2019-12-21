CANON CITY — The “Sights and Sounds of Colorado Wildlife” are set to be the focus of an educational program at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center, 612 Royal Gorge Blvd.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers Zach Holder and Bob Carochi will share stories of Colorado’s intriguing wildlife and give participants the chance to touch real animal hides. The program is free and open to the public, said Kathleen Eaton, education coordinator.

Both men are longtime officers working out of Canon City. In 2018, Holder and Carochi teamed up to apprehend a poacher who was illegally baiting and killing bears in the Table Mountain area near Texas Creek.

That poacher pleaded guilty to illegal baiting and was sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay a $1,400 fine last January.

The case involved a confidential informant and “was a great example of the work our wildlife officers do on a daily basis,” said Area Wildlife Manager Jim Aragon. “We pride ourselves on our law enforcement work and it shows our commitment to stopping poachers.”

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For details call 719-269-9036 or email historycenter@canoncity.org.

