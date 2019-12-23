Jay's Community Christmas Dinner



The elves are excited to announce the need for volunteer elves.

They are calling out to the warm-hearted folks of this community to join their amazing team. Jay's Community Christmas Dinner purely is run by the community since 1986, and the elves are asking for the community’s help. They need monetary assistance and desserts, and drivers to deliver dinners to the home-bound.

If you can help out, contact Elf Central at 384-9224. All are welcome at the dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., held at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Music and a Koshare performance help make the party bright.

Christmas Eve

The La Junta United Methodist Church wants to invite you to a very special Christmas Eve worship service at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 601 San Juan Ave.

Christmas Eve Candelight Service

Church of the Nazarene, 1111 W. 10th, will have a Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Everyone is invited. There will be special music.

LJ Chamber of Commerce 119th Banquet

La Junta Chamber of Commerce's 119th Annual Banquet will be held on Jan. 27 at the Otero Junio College Rizzuto Banquet Room. The event will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 each, $60 for two, or you can sponsor a table for $235.

Free legal clinic at library

A free legal clinic for people who have no attorney will be featured from 2-3 p.m. of the second Thursday of each month.

By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders.

Coffee, Comfort, Conversation (Grief Support Group)



Arkansas Valley Hospice Inc.'s grief support group is planning to meet on the following dates:

Second Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. Group is held at Arkansas Valley Hospice Office. (La Junta).

Third Tuesday of the month, 10:30 a.m. Group is held at Bent County Health Care Center Conference room. (Las Animas).

Last Thursday of the month, 3 p.m. Group is held at Cottonwood Ridge Assisted Living Facility ( Rocky Ford).

Call for volunteers

The La Junta Literacy Project is seeking community volunteers to tutor children in grades 1-4 who are reading below grade level. The tutoring program will end on Thursday. However, volunteers will still be needed for the Spring Semester.

There are a variety of grade levels, days and times to volunteer.

Contact Carolyn Miller at 468-9493 for more information.

Donate used sports equipment to Swink

The town of Swink accepts donations of previously used sports equipment, including cleats, shoes, pants, pads, etc.

In turn, those items will be given to anyone in need of equipment who comes into the recreation department. For more information, call 384-7155 or stop by town hall, at Third and Columbia streets.

Save the date

The new Otero Junior College Ag Program building remodel project is close to completion.

The OJC Ag Program will hold a Business After Hours on March 12, from 4-6 p.m. Come enjoy some great food, meet the staff, and see what OJC's Ag Program has to offer.