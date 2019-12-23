A man has been convicted on three counts stemming from an incident last fall in which he stabbed a construction worker.

Following a jury trial, Devon Williams, 34, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, a class 3 felony; and first-degree assault, also a class 3 felony, according to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Williams also was convicted on third-degree assault, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Williams is set to be sentenced on March 2 and faces a mandatory Colorado Department of Corrections sentence of 10 to 32 years.

George Poland and Patrick Jones represented the district attorney's office in the case.

District Attorney Jeff Chostner said his office faced several challenges in the case including that no crime scene investigator was called to the scene of the crime, and no detective was ever assigned to the case. Chostner also said that DNA testing on the knife used in the crime was requested on March 13, but was not completed until eight days before the trial began.

According to police, on Oct. 23 around 10:40 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of South Santa Fe Avenue regarding a stabbing.

Police said Williams had been acting irrationally and was trying to stop traffic and throwing rocks at vehicles.

When constructions workers in the area contacted Williams, he menaced several of them with a knife and attempted to slash one of them.

One of the construction workers fell to the ground during this period and Williams stabbed him in the abdomen, according to investigators.

Williams was then arrested by officers several blocks away from the scene of the incident.

The victim of the stabbing was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He sustained serious bodily injury from the stab wound, police said.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy