The Southeastern Colorado Area Health Education Center has announced its search for nurses to be nominated for the 2020 Nightingale Awards.

These awards are presented to a select number of nurses throughout the state each year by the Colorado Nurses Foundation in collaboration with the center.

The center conducts the search for nominees from throughout the 15 Southeastern Colorado counties it serves. Other (AHEC) Area Health Education Centers secure nominations from other parts of the state.



All local nominees will be recognized for their achievements at a banquet in Pueblo on March 27. An awards committee will review the nominations and select several nominees to receive a Luminary Award. Those nurses and other Luminaries from throughout the state will attend an event in Denver on May 9, sponsored by the Colorado Nurses Foundation, at which time the finalists will receive Nightingale Awards.



“Nurses are an enormously important part of the health care system in rural areas like Southeastern Colorado and it is only fitting that their contributions are recognized,” said Doreen Gonzales, the center's executive director.

Any individual or organization can nominate a nurse for this honor. In order to make all nurses eligible, they can be nominated in either the clinical practice or administration categories. Clinical nurses deal directly with patients, while administrative nurses are involved in administrative, education, research and other non-traditional areas.



Since the center's Nightingale Nurse Recognition award program began in 1986, more than 250 Southeastern Colorado nurses have been nominated. The center as recognized nurses in the counties it serves: Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Cheyenne, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Park, Prowers, Pueblo and Teller counties.



Any person wishing to nominate a nurse for the Nightingale Award can obtain information at www.coloradonursesfoundation.com. The nomination deadline is Jan. 15.

Local nurses recognized:

The La Junta area has been fortunate to have seven nominees and four state-wide Nightingale Awards. “Chris Casper and I went to the regional awards in Pueblo,” said Pat Finkner, “but we didn’t make it to Denver, but Karen Tomky and Mary Yoder did get the Luminary Award, as well as Doug Miller and Denise Root.”





“We need to nominate more people. I need to get on the ball and nominate more. We have a lot of good nurses around here. Now is the time to nominate. We can hustle. I would be happy to help someone nominate,” said Finkner. Finkner’s telephone is 719-384-7807. “Chris Casper said she would help, too,” said Finkner. Casper’s number is 719-469-8928. There’s more than a little paperwork that goes with the nomination, but Finkner says it’s worth the time to recognize our excellent nurses.





