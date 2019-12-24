Verald R. "Bud" Quick, 87, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019, at his La Junta home.

He was born in Randall, Kan., on Aug. 31, 1932, the second son of Ralph and Mildred (Applebee) Quick. When he was 5 years old, the family decided to relocate to Southeastern Colorado on the advice of Bud's doctor, who told his parents the dry climate here would ease Bud's terrible asthma.

He grew up strong, helping his parents with the hard work on the farms they worked on in Las Animas, La Junta and Rocky Ford. He had a passion for training horses and loved the country way of life. He was a kind, amazing person who could truly do anything he put his mind to, and he jokingly liked to call himself "A Jack of all trades, master of none.”



Sometime during his junior high school years, his cousin introduced him to the girl of his dreams, Eleanor Hergenrader. They became childhood sweethearts and their love grew steadily deeper. In 1953, they were married at the First Baptist Church in La Junta, Colo. Their devotion to each other was an inspiration to many who witnessed the adoration they continued to show for each other through almost 74 years of life together. Bud actually carried a miniature copy of their marriage certificate in his wallet for their entire 69 years of marriage and was happy to show it to anyone, to prove that he had a "license to be kissing his beautiful wife.” The couple was blessed with three sons and one daughter.



In 1955, Bud enlisted in the Army National Guard to serve his country. In time. he was deployed to England as sergeant of an anti-aircraft battalion, after World War II.

Eleanor and their tiny son, Jay, and even their family car were sent to England on a ship across the Atlantic to be with him. It was an amazing adventure for the young couple. Their second son, Joy, was conceived in England.

When they returned to the United States, Bud settled into life as a father of a growing family. He began working for the Santa Fe Railroad in La Junta and moonlighted at the Holly Sugar Factory in Rocky Ford. A big layoff happened in 1964 and Bud decided to try his hand at something different. He bought a newly built home in North La Junta, and moved his family into it right before the flood of '65. He entered into a partnership with his brother-in-law at Bay Trucking. After a time, he also built his own diesel truck repair business, Quick Diesel Service, behind his home in North La Junta. By the time he was 50 years old, Bud decided to retire from the trucking business.



Soon, he found that retirement was not for him. He then created an excavation business, Bud Quick Excavation, with the slogan, "I do dirt.” He ran and maintained all sorts of heavy equipment, and found his true calling. He often said that heavy equipment operation was the most satisfying work he ever did. He had many happy customers and met a lot of wonderful people along the way.



Even years after he sold that business, Bud continued to work with heavy equipment as a volunteer for the North La Junta Water Conservation District. He, Ben Hall, and many other volunteers used their skills to build dikes, clean debris, sand, and junk from the channels of the Arkansas River in an attempt to keep the flood waters that threaten North La Junta and La Junta at bay. They were successful. As a result, homes and businesses along the flood plain here are not in as much danger when the heavy rains come and the snow melt flows down from the mountains.



Aside from his love of a good day's work, Bud enjoyed life in every way. He loved hearing the Word of our Lord at the churches he and Eleanor attended and faithfully served. They participated in mission trips and were able to use his experience in excavating to help build homes, churches and even a bridge when the need arose.



Camping in the mountains, especially Marshall Pass, was a passion for them both. It was always an exciting time with a whole caravan of family and friends, complete with motorcycles and four-wheeler trails to ride, fishing, hiking, and great food enjoyed by all around the campfire. Any time he could spend with his family and friends was precious to him. He enjoyed taking Eleanor dancing at the Senior Center on Friday nights. He loved his community and he loved living in Colorado, but Bud and Eleanor traveled a lot saw most of the United States, parts of Canada and Mexico, as well. He was a member of the American Legion Post 168 in Manzanola, Colo.; he was a Gideon for many years.



For the past few years, Bud has quietly been taking care of his beloved wife, who is experiencing advanced Alzheimer's, in their home. God has called a good one home to rest. We will miss him indeed.

Bud is survived by his wife, Eleanor of the La Junta; children, Jay (Lou Ann) Quick of Cheraw; Joy (Kati) Quick of Tucson, AZ; Cindy (Rick) Fischer of Long Island, KS; Christopher Quick of Cheraw; grandchildren, Serina Springer, BJ Quick, Amy Quick, Caleb Quick, Toby Quick, Dustin Richardson, Karma Hale, Roberta Foster, Keith Richardson, Kevin Richardson, Molly Gearhart, Kris Fischer, Neva Rogers, Nick Fischer, Ashley Quick, Christopher Adam Quick, Aaron Quick; 32 great-grandchildren and 10 great, great-grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack, John, Larry and Gary Quick; sisters, Milsene Bay and Darlene Bay; granddaughters, Juniper Gearhart and Kaylee Springer.



Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Peacock Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ed Kite of the First Church of God officiating.

