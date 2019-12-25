BIRTHS
Aragon: Born to Ashley Martinez and Steven Aragon, Pueblo, a son, Dec. 22 at Parkview Medical Center.
McClure-Leiba: Born to Valerie McClure and Seth Leiba, Pueblo, a son, Dec. 23 at Parkview Medical Center.
