BIRTHS

Aragon: Born to Ashley Martinez and Steven Aragon, Pueblo, a son, Dec. 22 at Parkview Medical Center.

McClure-Leiba: Born to Valerie McClure and Seth Leiba, Pueblo, a son, Dec. 23 at Parkview Medical Center.

 