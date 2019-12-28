Beginning Wednesday, House Bill 1230 goes into effect, which provides cities and counties across Colorado the ability to opt into allowing marijuana hospitality establishments where patrons could use marijuana inside the premises of buildings — much like how people go to bars to consume alcohol.

The act authorizes marijuana hospitality spaces in which both medical and retail marijuana may be consumed on site — and retail marijuana hospitality and sales establishments in which retail marijuana, retail marijuana concentrate, and retail marijuana products may be sold and consumed on site

Those establishments could include added-on rooms to medical and recreational pot stores already in business, places where marijuana is sold and consumed socially, or businesses that aren't allowed to sell product, but allow customers to bring marijuana they purchase there for use.

The bill, however, puts the onus on cities and counties across the state to decide whether they'll permit these establishments in their communities.

The act is subject to local approval and authorizes a business to apply for a marijuana hospitality establishment license for a specified portion of that business. However, it prohibits, an entity from having both a marijuana hospitality establishment license and a liquor license for the same premises.

The marijuana lounges would be under a set of requirements and prohibitions established in the act and requires the state licensing authority to promulgate rules governing the new marijuana hospitality establishment licenses and hospitality spaces.

Recreational marijuana use has been legal in Colorado since 2012, but has only now been allowed in private dwellings and establishments. In Pueblo, there is only one known hotel that allows marijuana consumption. Public pot consumption — whether in bars, restaurants, businesses or outdoors — has been banned.

In a two-day special report, The Chieftain shares the insight of officeholders and entrepreneurs about the impact the bill would have on Pueblo. The Chieftain has also spoken to recreational marijuana business owners about their thoughts on marijuana hospitality establishments and whether it is something they plan on pursuing. Finally, the head of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce weighs in on what this could mean for tourism.

